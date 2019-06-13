Manchester United favour free transfer instead of £60million-rated star

Manchester United are reportedly ready to prioritise the signings of either Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot or Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer as Tanguy Ndombele’s transfer fee looks like being £60million or more.

According to the Independent, Tottenham are in talks over signing the Lyon midfielder, but Man Utd seemingly have other targets despite being in the hunt over new additions in the middle of the park.

Ndombele looks one of the finest young midfielders in Europe at the moment and could undoubtedly fit in well at United, but Rabiot also looks an incredibly tempting option due to being so near the end of his contract.

The France international has long been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes after failing to agree a new contract, and he’d surely make a fine fit alongside Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

Midfielders as good as Rabiot aren’t available on free transfers very often so this does look a great opportunity for MUFC to bring in an upgrade on Nemanja Matic and Fred after disappointing seasons.

Fernandes, meanwhile, looks an exciting option in a more attacking midfield role, and could replace Juan Mata, who is another big name looking set to be a free agent this summer.