Formal offer soon: Arsenal pursue transfer of Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing the transfer of highly-rated young Flamengo midfielder Reinier Jesus Carvalho this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Gunners should present a formal offer for the 17-year-old talent soon, though it’s suggested he’s also coveted by a number of other clubs.

Much of the world’s best young talent always seems to come from Brazil, and Reinier looks the latest potential future legend to emerge.

Arsenal would do well to snap the teenager up if they can, with the north London giants needing to step up their game in terms of recruitment after a difficult few years.

Clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham and others like Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Roma abroad are all among the best in the business at identifying top young talent and bringing them in on the cheap.

Arsenal don’t have the resources to splash out on big names, so need to ensure their scouting is top notch and that they can then develop youngsters into first-teamers soon.

Reinier could well be ready in not too long, so it will be interesting to see if he does end up at the Emirates Stadium this summer.