Tottenham had an impressive season last year as they secured another top four Premier League finish as well as enjoying a run to the Champions League final.

The challenge for Mauricio Pochettino and his men now though is to not only match those feats but kick on and go one step further by winning major trophies.

In order to get over the disappointment of losing to Liverpool in Madrid in the season finale last time round, the Argentine tactician will hope to see his side make a fast start to the new campaign.

However, it may prove to be difficult as not only do newly-promoted Aston Villa arrive in north London on the opening weekend of the season to try and make an immediate impression on their return to the top flight, but Spurs also face Man City and Arsenal away in their opening four outings.

With that in mind, they can’t afford to start slowly as they will be tested in those games, and so Pochettino will ensure his players are ready to face some difficult early tests.

Early February is arguably going to be another tricky period for Tottenham, with consecutive games against Man City, Villa and Chelsea, although they do appear to have a favourable end to the season on paper following the last of the two north London derbies with Arsenal on April 25.

Having shown their ability to continue winning and compete without key players due to injury in the latter stages of last year, most notably with Harry Kane suffering ankle injury setbacks, Spurs have proven that they are gaining key experience and improving.

However, the final test is to translate that into success in the form of trophies, and they’ll be desperate to end that wait this time round having come so close in Europe.