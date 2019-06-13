Tottenham have reportedly made a £60m move to try and bolster their midfield with the signing of Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino oversaw another impressive campaign for Spurs last season, leading them to another top four finish in the Premier League as well as a memorable run to the Champions League final.

Although they fell short again at the last hurdle as their wait for major trophies continues, there are many positive signs about their progress coupled with their new stadium now finally being open.

In turn, in order to kick on and start competing for honours on a consistent basis, Pochettino will undoubtedly hope for reinforcements this summer to strengthen his squad and allow them to put real pressure on their rivals moving forward.

According to The Sun, that could start with a £60m bid for Ndombele, who is also said to have attracted interest from Man Utd, Man City and Juventus, although it would appear as though Tottenham are now in the strongest position to prise him away from Lyon.

However, it’s noted that the Ligue 1 outfit could demand £65m, and so it remains to be seen if the two clubs can negotiate and reach a compromise to secure a deal for the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old has firmly established himself as a key figure for Lyon, making 98 appearances over the last two seasons after joining from Amiens.

Further, he now has four caps for France to his name, and so it appears as though he has a big future ahead for club and country as he continued to impress with his performances in his central midfield role as although he often plays in a more defensive capacity, he also chipped in with three goals and eight assists last season.

With that in mind, he sounds like a potentially quality addition for Tottenham, but time will tell if a move to join Pochettino’s side is wrapped up this summer.