Tottenham planning double transfer swoop for Liverpool & Manchester United targets

Tottenham are reportedly planning some major deals this summer after a lack of activity in the last two transfer windows.

Having reached the Champions League final, there is clearly a lot of potential in this side, but manager Mauricio Pochettino surely needs to see his bosses give him more to spend on signings.

Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele is an exciting talent being linked with the club at the moment, and is the main focus of this story from the Sun.

However, the report also mentions Spurs planning to follow up a move for Ndombele with attempts to bring in two Championship wonderkids in Leeds United forward Jack Clarke and Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon.

These two look like elite talents in English football at the moment, and could be great buys if Tottenham can see off competition from their rivals for their signatures.

The Express recently stated Liverpool would make Clarke a priority this summer, and there’s no doubt a move to Anfield looks a tempting one at the moment due to Jurgen Klopp putting together a superb side that won the Champions League and will surely add more major honours soon, whilst also managing to give chances to young players.

Sessegnon, meanwhile, was recently linked with Manchester United by Sky Sports, and he could certainly add some quality out wide for them after last season’s difficulties in attack as players like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial struggled.

Tottenham, however, arguably look the more attractive destination right now, so could perhaps have the edge in that potential transfer saga, even if Clarke might be a more challenging deal to pull off.

Either way, THFC fans will be glad to see their club challenging their rivals for the best young talent in the market in a bid to build on so much fine work in 2018/19.