Traps to Avoid in Sports Betting

With many online sportsbooks now operating, it is easy to get started placing wagers on popular sports and events from all over the world. You do have to be aware that not every betting site is created equally and there are some things that should be considered when choosing a site. Online sites are eager to get new members signed up and may advertise special bonuses and perks that will grab your attention. Unfortunately, these are not always beneficial.

Here, you can learn what to look for in a top-rated sportsbook and learn what traps to avoid when choosing a site or choosing a betting option once you have registered. With sports betting, the more knowledge you have the better you will perform and you will have more chances to enjoy payouts when you place your real money wagers online.

By learning about sports betting online, you can discover what traps are used by sportsbooks and how to avoid these. Each betting site is in the business of making money and will often have common traps that will appeal to inexperienced bettors. Letís take a look at some of the common traps you will come across when you start to explore online betting options.

Parlay and Exotic Betting

Sportsbooks love to highlight parlays and exotic bets that offer the chance to earn huge payouts. These types of bets are often promoted heavily at leading sites. With the promise of large payouts, you may be tempted to place your wagers on these bets, but in the long run, all they do is generate revenue for the site. In addition, the odds for these bets are in favor of the bookie.

The potential payouts for exotic bets are less than the risk that is involved in placing the bet, so the sportsbook cannot lose by offering these options. As a smart bettor, you should avoid betting on parlays and exotics that promise large returns.

Taking the First Numbers

As a casual bettor, you may tend to focus on the winner of a game or cover a spread, but what is more important it the line being offered. It is essential for you to get eh best line possible and there are some online bookmakers that offer unattractive lines that will draw in unsuspecting bettors. As a new bettor, you will want to shop around for the best lines possible and avoid simply placing bets in games and sports you enjoy. You will want to make sure you are getting the best price and the best odds, so never jump at the first number you see. Instead, take time to compare various sites to see what is being offered.

Sign Up Offer Traps

You will find that just about every operating sports betting site will present a welcome offer to get you to sign up and make a deposit to a new account. While sign up bonuses can be rewarding, they are often a trap for new punters who are not familiar with how bonuses actually work. There is no site that will simply offer free money. Each bonus has strict terms and conditions that will apply and you need to read all of the fine print to avoid falling prey to any bonus trap.

Any free money that is earned from taking advantage of a welcome bonus will have rollover requirements. This is an amount that must be wagered using funds you have deposited in the account.

You can use the bonus money to place bets and generate payouts, but you will not be able to remove these winnings until you meet the stated wagering requirements.

In some cases, the wagering requirements can be quite high, often exceeding the actual value of the bonus. Letís say the site is offering a 100% match up to $200 with a 20x wagering requirement on the bonus and the deposit amount. If you deposit the full $200 to receive the $200 bonus, you will then have to wager 20x $400 to clear the offer, which amounts to bets totaling $8000. Obviously, this amount far outweighs the value of the bonus.

In some cases, it may be better to forego the offered sign-up bonus. This way, the money you use to place wagers and generate payouts can immediately be withdrawn from the account and you do not have to meet any requirements. If you do take advantage of any bonus, be sure you completely understand these wagering requirements as they are a common trap for new members at a betting site.

Other Bonus Traps

As mentioned, the wagering requirements that are in place with bonuses offered at sportsbooks can be quite high and, in some cases, impossible to meet. Aside from high requirements, there are other traps when it comes to bonus offers.

Bonuses will also have time limits in place, so the amount of the bonus will only be valid for a certain amount of time and you will have to meet eh wagering requirements in a specified amount of time as well. Some sites have very short time limits in place that make it difficult to meet the requirements to be able to withdraw any generated winnings.

Some sites will also have a maximum bet amount on the bonus. This amount is often a percentage of the bonus. If you have a $100 bonus with a 20% maximum bet size, you cannot place any wager over $20. Doing so will void the bonus. Watch for these terms and avoid increasing bets and going over the maximum amount that has been stated.

There will also be minimum odds that are required for bets to clear a bonus. There are also bonuses that are for wagering only. When this is stated, the funds from the bonus will be credited to your account and can only be used to place wagers. You will not be able to withdraw the amount of the bonus, but you can withdraw winnings generated provided you have met all the bonus restrictions and requirements.