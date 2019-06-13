TRIPLE concern for Man Utd: Major doubts raised over futures of crucial trio

Man Utd reportedly face ongoing concerns over their ability to keep David de Gea, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba at Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils endured a disappointing campaign last year, finishing outside of the top four in the Premier League while ending up trophyless too.

Despite an upturn in form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s initial arrival as interim boss in December, it didn’t last as they experienced a costly slump towards the end of the season, and so there is undoubtedly plenty of work to do this summer to improve the squad.

However, it appears as though the Norwegian tactician will face a battle to keep his star men at the club too, as he’ll be desperate to build around the likes of De Gea, Rashford and Pogba rather than spend time trying to identify and bring in replacements.

According to The Sun, neither De Gea nor Rashford are any closer to signing new deals with their current contracts set to expire in 12 months time, while Pogba is said to be keen on leaving for a new challenge elsewhere.

That’s not a particularly good place for Man Utd to be in with the key trio, and so they’d be well advised to try and find solutions as quickly as possible to allow Solskjaer and the hierarchy to focus on bringing in top signings to improve and convince their star individuals to stay and be part of their resurgence moving forward.

As noted by BBC Sport, United did complete the £15m signing of Daniel James from Swansea City on Wednesday, suggesting that they will go down a different route in the transfer market as Solskjaer looks to stamp his mark on the squad and bring in players hungry and committed to take Man Utd back to where they want to be.