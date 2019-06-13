Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target cleared to leave current club

Manchester United and Arsenal look to have been handed a transfer boost as Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell defender Samuel Umtiti this summer.

The France international has failed to build on a promising start to his Nou Camp career, with a loss of fitness and form for the club last season.

And according to Goal, Umtiti now has a foot out of the door at Barca, with the Catalan giants willing to let him go for a reasonable price as they want to raise funds from player sales.

This follows recent links with Man Utd from the print edition of Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, and one imagines he could be an ideal signing for the Red Devils.

The Evening Standard have also linked United with Harry Maguire, but he’d likely cost £90million to sign from Leicester City, and Umtiti may well end up being a cheaper option.

The 25-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal by the Daily Mail in recent times, and there’s no question he’d be a quality signing for them given their recent struggles, with the likes of Shkodran Mustafi looking far from good enough for a club of the Gunners’ size.