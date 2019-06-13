‘We’ll listen to other proposals’ – Chelsea star hints at exit but prepares for return from loan spell

Tiemoue Bakayoko has confirmed that he’s set to return to Chelsea this summer, but has hinted that he’s open to another exit.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at AC Milan, and after overcoming a difficult start to life in Italy, he managed to establish himself as a key figure for Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

However, with no confirmation that the Italian giants are set to exercise an option to buy in his loan deal, that would suggest that he’s set for a return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Bakayoko has confirmed as much himself, but has also hinted that he’ll listen to other offers ahead of next season as he waits to determine whether or not he has a chance of securing a prominent role at Chelsea.

“I have three years on my contract with Chelsea,” he is quoted as telling L’Equipe, as per the tweet below. “I have no choice. For now it is the best project. But let’s listen to the other proposals. A coach I love to work with? Conte I really liked. I think that Allegri has the same style.”

As noted by the Metro, there is still uncertainty over Maurizio Sarri’s future at Chelsea, and so until a decision is reached on the Italian tactician, the Blues surely can’t start planning the squad for next season as it will need to fit the ideas and plans of the new coach.

With that in mind, it’s arguably understandable as to why Bakayoko is leaving his options open for the time being, but he has also suggested that staying at Chelsea is a possibility too having struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Given the composure, tenacity and all-round physical presence that he showed for Milan last season, there is a strong argument to suggest that he could yet prove his worth in west London if given another chance.