West Ham look to bolster attacking options with £30m-rated striker, also wanted by Crystal Palace

West Ham will reportedly look to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, but they are said to be facing competition from Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old is perhaps one of many Fulham stars tipped to leave this summer after their relegation back down to the Championship, just a year on from promotion.

Mitrovic was a key figure for the Cottagers in his two seasons with the club, scoring 23 goals in 59 games, but it appears as though they now face the threat of losing him.

As per The Mirror’s transfer blog, both West Ham and Palace are said to be interested in the Serbian international, although he certainly won’t leave for cheap as it’s suggested that he has a £30m price-tag.

Time will tell if that’s enough to put the sides mentioned above off from making a move, but the report would suggest that they remain interested along with Bayer Leverkusen.

Mitrovic has proven his ability to score goals in the Premier League, and so he would arguably be a solid addition for any side, particularly those looking for a physical and aerial presence up front.

With the lack of attacking depth at West Ham and with Michy Batshuayi’s loan spell at Palace coming to an end, it’s easy to see why both clubs want to bolster their attack but time will tell if Mitrovic will arrive for either as the solution to their problem.