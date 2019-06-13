World’s most valuable XI, with four Liverpool stars, Man City trio and £142m-rated Man United transfer target

Data from the CIES Football Observatory has revealed the most valuable XI in world football, with Liverpool and Manchester City dominating.

According to the Sun, this would put together a Premier League-dominated line up, with a trio of stars from the Premier League champions and four from the runners-up.

Here’s a look at the line up, with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe the most pricey in there at a whopping £224million…

There’s also room for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho, who is surely the most exciting teenager in world football right now alongside Matthijs de Ligt.

The 19-year-old would be valued at around £142million – possibly even too much for Manchester United to pay after recent links with him via ESPN.

The Red Devils could really do with a talent like that on their books, however, as he joins elite company like Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling.

Liverpool will be glad to see their defensive players dominate, with goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Virgil van Dijk now looking like bargains if this XI is anything to go by – despite some questioning the Reds for paying so much for them at the time.

Homegrown player Trent Alexander-Arnold is also in there at £116m – immensely satisfying for a player who’s done so well since coming up through the academy to become one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players.