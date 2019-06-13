Manchester United advised to swoop for £25m transfer of star who’s keen on Arsenal switch

A Dutch football expert has discussed this current crop of Ajax stars and where they might end up in this summer’s transfer market.

The Amsterdam side had a superb 2018/19, winning the Eredivisie title and making it as far as the Champions League semi-finals with a youthful side put together on a budget.

Unsurprisingly, it now looks like this Ajax team could be stripped for parts, with names like Matthijs de Ligt, Donny van de Beek and David Neres bound to dominate the headlines this summer, while Frenkie de Jong has already been signed by Barcelona.

Another player who really caught the eye is Hakim Ziyech, who has a £25million release clause, according to one report by the Mirror, and who has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United by another report in the Mirror.

Writing for Sky Sports, Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan has claimed that Ziyech would like a move to Arsenal, but advised other clubs, such as United to try and move for him as quickly as possible.

Giving his verdict on the Morocco international, he said: “He’s keen on Arsenal, and if I were Chelsea, Man United or Everton, I would sign him tomorrow.”

Ziyech certainly looks ideal for Arsenal as they look in need of attacking players to replace under-performing players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil.

United could also definitely do with more quality like that in their squad after disappointing seasons from the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.