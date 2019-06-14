Some of Europe’s elite will be on red alert after Ajax revealed their price-tag for in-demand star Hakim Ziyech, the attacking midfielder was phenomenal last season.

According to Mirror Football via Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Ajax have set an asking price of £31.2m (€35m) for star Hakim Ziyech, the talented attacking midfielder has attracted the interest of clubs from all across Europe following his sensational performances for Ajax last season.

The Mirror report that Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in signing the Moroccan, with so much interest in Ziyech, we could be seeing the start of a transfer battle between some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Reports from Holland also suggest that several clubs from Europe, including Italian giants Roma, have made approaches to sign the 26-year-old:

Ajax have set a €35 million asking price for Hakim Ziyech. A couple of clubs from Germany, Spain and AS Roma have made an approach for the 26-year-old playmaker, but none of the options have managed to excite him thus far. ? — @telegraaf pic.twitter.com/zwUefb6tSu — AjaxTimes (@ajaxtimes) June 14, 2019

As Ziyech is yet to be wooed by any of the offers currently on the table, Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool should look to make an approach for the ace, Ziyech is understood to be keen on a move to the Emirates according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

As per The Sun, Van der Kraan told Sky Sports’ transfer podcast that Ziyech was keen on a move to the Gunners:

“I know that the player is keen on a club like Arsenal, who have always played good football.”

“Manchester City also under Pep Guardiola play a kind of Ajax style of football, as do Barcelona. But not all of these clubs will line up for him.”

“I think that if Arsenal did not have Mesut Ozil, they would have been the perfect club for him. But now, he has to choose between clubs in the Bundesliga, two or three clubs.”

“In Serie A, Roma have come back in for him after going for him last summer, while there are also one or two clubs in Spain who want him.”

“But he is not that keen and Ajax are now aware that the best bit of business they may do this summer is to give him a new contract, rather than sign a new big-name attacker or midfielder.”

In 43 appearances across all competitions last season, Ziyech managed to score 19 goals and provide 16 assists to his teammates. Ziyech’s impressive number of goal contributions would make him a good signing for any of Europe’s elite and at just over £31m, the Moroccan international could be a bargain signing.

Ziyech’s impressive performances in the Champions League for Ajax even earned him a spot in UEFA’s Champions League Squad of the Season:

? #UCL Squad of the Season 2018/19 ? UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their 20-man squad from this season's UEFA Champions League… ? pic.twitter.com/OTCmSlp8KF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 2, 2019

Unai Emery should do whatever he can to capture Ziyech’s signing, the attacking midfielder could provide Arsenal with the spark they’ve been missing since playmaker Mesut Ozil hit a rough patch over the last year, Ziyech could be pivotal to Emery returning the Gunners to their former glory.