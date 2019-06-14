Arsenal, Tottenham eye swoop for classy winger with €40m release clause

Arsenal, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are all reportedly set for a transfer scrap over AC Milan star Suso, but a €40m bid will be needed.

The Spanish playmaker has been a key figure for the Italian giants in recent seasons, scoring 23 goals and providing 35 assists in 136 appearances for the club.

However, inconsistency and poor form have long been issues for him too, particularly in the latter stages of campaigns, while there was disappointment for the club as a whole last season as they missed out on Champions League qualification by a point.

In turn, speculation has been rife over his future, with MilanNews.it reporting that Arsenal, Spurs and Atleti are all keen on him, and there are two major factors as to why the Rossoneri could choose to sell this summer.

Firstly, they may need to sacrifice a key player to help balance the books with regards to FFP rules, while with Marco Giampaolo expected to be announced as Gennaro Gattuso’s successor, there are doubts over Suso’s ability to fit into his preferred 4-3-1-2 system, as per the report above.

With that in mind, a sale would make sense from their perspective, while it’s suggested that the Spanish giants are perhaps leading the way currently.

As per Calciomercato, Suso has a €40m release clause in his current contract, and so whichever club opts to submit a bid, they will likely have to satisfy that demand in order to prise him away from Milan.

The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham could arguably do with a player like Suso, who would offer a different dynamic in the final third with his technical quality and vision along with an eye for goal while being able to offer width and a threat on the right wing.