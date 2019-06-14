Arsenal won’t listen to offers less than £35m as keen to keep key figure eyed by Euro giants

Amid speculation linking AC Milan with an interest, Arsenal reportedly want to keep Lucas Torreira and won’t listen to offers below £35m.

The 23-year-old only joined the Gunners from Sampdoria last summer and went on to make 50 appearances in his first season in north London as he established himself as a key figure in Unai Emery’s side.

In turn, it would be a shock to see Arsenal move him on so soon after making such an important impact, but speculation has suggested that a return to Italy could be a possibility this summer.

As noted by MilanNews.it, the Uruguayan international is regarded as Milan’s ‘market dream’ with his former Samp boss Marco Giampaolo heavily tipped to be named as Gennaro Gattuso’s successor in the coming days.

With that in mind, the Rossoneri could look to reunite the pair at San Siro, although it’s noted that while Arsenal don’t want to sell Torreira, they aren’t even willing to listen to offers of less than £35m.

Time will tell if Milan submit a bid that satisfies those demands or look elsewhere, but given the quality that Torreira possesses and his experience of playing in Serie A previously, he could be a key addition to the squad to bolster their midfield.

It’s an area in which the Italian giants need to act, with Tiemoue Bakayoko seeing his loan spell come to an end while the likes of Riccardo Montolivo, Andrea Bertolacci and Jose Mauri are all set to move on when their respective contracts expire at the end of the month.

As noted by Calciomercato, Rade Krunic is said to be joining in an €8m deal from Empoli to fill a void, but Torreira could be next if a deal can be agreed with Arsenal to convince them to sell.