Bid launched: Man United table €75m offer for La Liga star also wanted by Spurs

Manchester United have submitted a lucrative bid for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who is also a target for Tottenham.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 campaign at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, contributing nine goals and four assists in 32 La Liga matches.

The Argentine has earned interest from a number of top European clubs with his performances, including Spurs, who have seen a £53 million offer rejected by Betis already this summer – as per the Mirror.

Mauricio Pochettino’s chances of landing Lo Celso have been damaged further on Friday, as Man United have launched a €75 million bid after meeting with the player’s representatives in London – as per Estadio Deportivo.

The Red Devils are now thought to be leading the race for the playmaker, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s steps up a summer overhaul at Old Trafford.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, missing out on a spot in the Champions League in the process and major changes are expected at the club in the coming weeks.

Welsh winger Daniel James has already arrived from Swansea and Lo Celso could help to bolster Solskjaer’s midfield ranks even further, particularly with Paul Pogba’s future up in the air.

The Frenchman has been touted for a summer exit, with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane thought to be keen on linking up with his fellow countryman at Santiago Bernabeu – as Metro Sport reports.

According to Estadio Deportivo, United feel Lo Celso could fill the gap left by Pogba if he does seal a switch to La Liga, as negotiations with Betis move into an advanced stage.

The Argentina international is a goalscoring midfielder with superb technical ability and a penchant for defence-splitting passes, with a bright future ahead of him at the highest level.

If United can steal his signature from right under Tottenham’s noses it would represent a huge blow to their rivals, but there could yet be a few more twists and turns in this transfer saga before a deal is complete.