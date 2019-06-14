Boost for Man Utd: £70m-rated transfer target open to Old Trafford switch

Man Utd have received a boost on the transfer market as it’s reported that Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is keen on a move to join them.

The 21-year-old has wasted little time in establishing himself as a top prospect with his performances for the Eagles, making 39 appearances last season as he played a key role for Roy Hodgson.

That form appears to have attracted attention from elsewhere, but despite the suggestion that he could be keen on a switch to United, he certainly won’t be moving on the cheap.

According to Sky Sports, the England U21 ace ‘favours’ a move to Man Utd this summer, but it’s noted that Palace value him at a whopping £70m and will not listen to offers less than £50m.

In turn, the Red Devils are going to have to splash out a huge fee for the youngster, which will raise eyebrows given he has only had one full season impressing in the Premier League and has yet to prove that he can deliver top-class performances on a consistent basis at the highest level.

It’s an area in which United do need to consider bringing in a reinforcement though, as they prepare to see club stalwart Antonio Valencia leave on a free at the end of the month while veteran Ashley Young will turn 34 this summer.

For a side battling to break back into the top four and compete on multiple fronts, that’s perhaps not enough quality and depth available at right back when also considering Diogo Dalot, and so it makes a lot of sense as to why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be prioritising that area of his squad.

Time will tell if Wan-Bissaka emerges as the solution, but following the £15m signing of youngster Daniel James earlier this week, as per BBC Sport, it would appear as though a clear transfer strategy is emerging as Man Utd look to add youth and real talent to the squad for Solskjaer to build a long-term future with.