Chelsea candidate drops out of running to succeed Maurizio Sarri with exit imminent

After opting to step down at Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri has ruled out a return to coaching this summer amid links with the Chelsea job.

As per BBC Sport, Maurizio Sarri is said to now be on the verge of replacing his compatriot at the Turin giants, leaving the post at Stamford Bridge open.

However, Allegri has insisted that he won’t be putting himself forward as a possible replacement for Sarri, as he intends on taking a year off from the game to regroup and spend time with his family among other things.

“I am going to take a year off to recharge the batteries and take my personal life back in hand, rediscover after many years the affection of my family, children and friends,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports, who specifically note the speculation linking him with the Chelsea job.

“I’ll use this year to recharge my batteries ahead of the next season.”

With Allegri ruled out, the Independent note that Frank Lampard is widely expected to land the job after impressing at Derby County last season, and while it will undoubtedly be a popular choice given his legendary status with the supporters, time will tell if it’s a risky one too.

Although he was hugely impressive with the Rams last year, there is still an element of inexperience at the highest level to consider, as given his history with the club and the expectations to win trophies, it will bring a whole different level of pressure.

Time will tell how Lampard deals with that should he get the job, but if his temperament and class as a player is anything to go by, he’ll likely be a perfect fit as Chelsea plan for life after Sarri who is set to leave after just one season in charge.

It will surely come as a disappointment for some that he hasn’t lasted longer, especially having delivered a third-place finish in the Premier League along with a triumph in the Europa League to claim his first major trophy.

However, with Juventus waiting and Allegri out the picture, Sarri is set for a return to Italy while Lampard could be on his way back to Chelsea.

