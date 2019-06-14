Chelsea prepare first formal approach for Maurizio Sarri successor as exit talks continue

With Maurizio Sarri edging ever closer to an exit from Chelsea, the Blues are said to be preparing to make their move for Frank Lampard to replace him.

The Italian tactician only arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer from Napoli, but led them to a top four finish in the Premier League as well as winning the Europa League.

In turn, despite facing plenty of scrutiny and criticism along the way as he tried to implement his preferred style of play, Sarri can look back on his first season in English football with fond memories having achieved the club’s objectives.

However, it would appear as though it will be his last season in the Premier League for the time being, as Sky Sports note that talks are ongoing between Chelsea and Juventus to free him up to move to the Turin giants.

Importantly from a Chelsea perspective moving forward though, it’s added that an agreement between the two parties will then lead to a formal approach from the Blues to Derby County as they have seemingly identified Lampard as the ideal man to step in.

The Blues legend is coming off the back of an impressive season with the Rams, as he led them to the Championship playoffs final but ultimately suffered disappointment as they lost to Aston Villa at Wembley.

Nevertheless, having developed a good side that played attacking football coupled with positive results, Lampard may well have done enough to convince Chelsea that it’s the right time for him to come back, albeit detractors will perhaps argue that he still lacks the experience necessary for such a top job and it may well come too soon.