Contract talks: Arsenal planning to offer lethal duo new deals to silence transfer speculation

Arsenal are ready to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette new deals at Emirates Stadium, amid links to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to The Sun, Aubameyang has been mooted as a transfer target for Madrid, with a possible £74 million swoop on the cards as Zinedine Zidane continues a major squad overhaul at Santiago Bernabeu.

Lacazette, meanwhile, has attracted interest from Barcelona in recent months and Metro Sport reports that the Spanish champions could submit a formal offer for the Frenchman this summer.

The lethal duo were fantastic up front for Arsenal last season, scoring 35 Premier League goals between them and Unai Emery must keep hold of his best players in order to bounce back from a disappointing debut campaign at the Emirates.

Despite their attacking strengths, the Gunners finished fifth in the final table and missed out on qualification for the Champions League, which has left Emery short on funds for new players in the transfer window.

According to Football London, in order to silence transfer speculation surrounding a prized pair, Arsenal are planning to offer Aubameyang and Lacazette new contracts, with talks set to take place this summer.

The former has two years remaining on his existing deal at the club, while the latter is tied down until 2022, but the Gunners are eager to make sure that both men remain at the Emirates long-term.

Even at 29-years-old, Aubameyang has shown no signs of slowing down, with his eye for goal and ability to sniff out openings in the final third proving invaluable to Arsenal’s cause since his arrival in January 2018.

Lacazette has been equally important for Emery’s side, earning the club’s Player Of The Season award for his exploits throughout the 2018-19 campaign and his continued presence will be vital going forward.

If the Gunners are unable to make wholesale changes to their squad while the market is open, then it is a priority to make sure that they do not lose their core stars, which is why this latest news will be music to the ears of supporters across north London.