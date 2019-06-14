Deal Close: Real Madrid in ‘ADVANCED talks’ to BEAT Man United to transfer of £105M star

Real Madrid are reportedly in advanced talks with Portuguese giants Benfica over a move for wonder-kid Joao Felix.

Felix has managed to become one of the most sought-after youngsters on the planet this year following a brilliant season with Benfica.

Th 19-year-old has managed to clock up a total of 20 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Benfica, a remarkable return for a player as young as he is.

And this form has seen a number of Europe’s top clubs take an interest in the player, with Don Balon reporting that all of Real Madrid, Man United, Barcelona, Liverpool and other clubs are all in the hunt for Felix.

However, it looks like Los Blancos are close to winning the race for Felix, as Don Balon’s report also states that Real’s president Florentino Perez is in advanced talks with Benfica regarding a move for Felix, something that suggests a deal could be close.

Felix would be a brilliant signing for Real to make, despite his price tag currently sitting at around £105M according to the Mirror.

Felix would join the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic in sealing a move to the Spanish capital should he end up joining Real this summer.

If the youngster were to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, it’d see Real bring in a star who could very well be one of the best in the world in the not too distant future.