€40m star set for showdown talks at Barcelona with Arsenal & Spurs ready to swoop

Arsenal and Tottenham are waiting on Barcelona winger Malcom to make a final decision on his future, with crunch talks at Camp Nou due next week.

The 22-year-old completed a move to Barca from Bordeaux last summer, arriving in Spain with a sterling reputation as a pacey attacker with bags of skill.

However, his first season in La Liga was mixed, to say the least, as he only managed to contribute four goals in 24 appearances across all competitions.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Malcom’s future in recent months and according to Mundo Deportivo, he is set for showdown talks with Barca officials in the coming days.

The Spanish publication also states that Arsenal and Spurs are ready to swoop for the Brazilian star, who may decide to move on in search of regular football while the market is open.

Transfermarkt states that Malcom is currently valued at around €40 million and he has four years remaining on his existing deal at Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo reports that he is eager to stay and prove himself in Ernesto Valverde’s current set up, but the Spanish champions are open to his departure given his sizeable market value.

Any funds raised by Malcom’s sale could go towards new recruits, with Barca focused on building a team capable of winning the Champions League again next year.

Arsenal could certainly use extra firepower up front, with star duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette lacking support and service from wide areas.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are expected to dip into the market after over a year of inactivity and Malcom would be an excellent addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s ranks.

The Brazil international’s future will become far clearer towards the end of the month, with a Premier League switch now a distinct possibility.