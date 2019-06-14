Exit blocked: Chelsea don’t want to sell key ace, won’t join Sarri at Juventus

Chelsea reportedly have no desire to sell Emerson Palmieri and so he won’t be joining Maurizio Sarri at Juventus amid speculation of a move.

As noted by BBC Sport, Sarri is expected to move to Turin imminently after a deal was agreed between the two clubs to allow him to move back to Italy just a year into his spell in the Premier League.

It comes despite the fact that he experienced a relatively impressive 12 months in England, securing a top-four finish in the Premier League for the Blues while winning the Europa League. However, his time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end, as per the report above.

While we await official confirmation of that move, the Daily Star report that Emerson has also been linked with a switch to Juve as part of the deal as the Italian international could join his current coach in returning to Serie A having arrived from Roma last year.

After initially struggling to make his mark under Sarri at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old ended the season with 27 appearances to his name having proven his worth by pushing Marcos Alonso for a starting berth towards the end of the campaign.

In turn, it’s easy to see where the rumour of a possible reunion with Sarri in Turin would have come from, but according to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s been reported that Chelsea have no interest in selling the left-back as he is an important part of their plans moving forward.

With that in mind, it would appear as though he will continue his career in west London, while Sarri will have to look elsewhere to bolster his options in that department if he does indeed become officially named as the new Juventus boss.

With Chelsea unable to sign new players this summer due to their FIFA transfer ban, it’s no surprise that they may well hope to keep the current squad intact as much as possible.