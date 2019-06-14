“Just announce him as manager” – These Chelsea fans call for club to confirm new boss as successor to Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea fans have flocked to Twitter today to call for the club to announce former player Frank Lampard as the successor to Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri looks set to leave the club after just one year in charge at Stamford Bridge, with Gianluca Di Marzio stating that the Blues have reached an agreement with Juventus for Sarri to be their next manager.

Should the Italian end up returning to his homeland, the west London club will have to get on the lookout for their new manager, with former player and current Derby County manager Frank Lampard being touted as a possible replacement for Sarri.

Goal have reported that Lampard is set to meet with the club in order to start talks about him taking over as the club’s new manager, something that suggests it may not be too long before we see Lampard take over at Stamford Bridge.

And following this news, and a tweet from the club themselves earlier today, it seems like a lot of fans are pleading for the club to announce Lampard as their new manager.

Chelsea tweeted out earlier that it’s been 18 years to do the day since Lampard joined the club as a player, something that has sparked a lot of the club’s fans to call for him to seal a move back to west London.

And he's about to become a Blue again? Just announce him ffs. — M (@MountMason8) June 14, 2019

Just tell us he will be the next manager you been highlighting him for past days now. — sophia?? #dablessingprod. (@90sSophie) June 14, 2019

Might as well just announce him as manager now — Vikram Jajuha (@VJajuha) June 14, 2019

We're ready for the announcement now — Ash (@Ashpilicueta) June 14, 2019

Announce him today. Thanks. — Jón Ingason (@JonniInga) June 14, 2019

Announce Frank as manager — ?? Craig (@Cfc_Craig) June 14, 2019

Announce Super Frankie — Enock Lennox (@enock_lennoxx) June 14, 2019