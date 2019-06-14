Juventus eyeing up €110M transfer swoop for unwanted Serie A goal-machine

Juventus are said to be eyeing up a move for Inter Milan and Argentina star Mauro Icardi, who has found himself somewhat unwanted at Inter Milan.

Juve had a rather average season last year by their standards, as the Old Lady only managed to win Serie A, failing to win either the Champions League or Coppa Italia in the process.

And it seems like the club aren’t willing to see themselves suffer the same fate next season, as Don Balon are reporting that Juve are eyeing up Inter star Icardi to bolster their attacking options.

The report goes on to note that Icardi has a €110M release clause in his contract with Inter, with it also being stated that Inter have informed the striker that he isn’t wanted at the San Siro, and that new manager Antonio Conte doesn’t have he Argentine in his plans.

Juve could definitely do with someone like Icardi to choose from in attack, as the Argentine has shown over the past few years that he’s definitely one of the best forwards on the planet.

Since joining Inter, Icardi has managed to bag a total of 124 goals and 28 assists in 219 appearances in all competitions, a record that proves he’s one of the most clinical finishers around.

Juventus only really have Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic to choose from as strikers at this current moment, thus it’s clear to see why the Old Lady are interested in signing Icardi.

But will they manage to get him though? That’s the important question.