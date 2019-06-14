Liverpool defender set for summer exit with Bundesliga switch touted

Liverpool defender Corey Whelan is set to leave the club this summer when his contract expires, and he’ll likely be heading for the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old has been with the Merseyside giants for 12 years, but he has failed to make the breakthrough in the senior side having not made a single appearance.

Nevertheless, he did show signs of a promising future by captaining the U23s side, but he will now be looking for a new challenge this summer as Liverpool have opted not to extend his stay at Anfield.

According to Football Insider, while there was also interest in England, he is expected to seal a move to the Bundesliga, with two unnamed clubs said to be monitoring him.

It seems like a sensible decision for all concerned given the level of competition at the club in that department, as it raises question marks over whether or not Whelan had a genuine chance of playing regular football at Liverpool.

Instead, the Reds will give him a chance to pursue a new challenge elsewhere to showcase his quality, while the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold will undoubtedly hope to dominate the backline for years to come.