Liverpool legend claims Gareth Bale ‘would walk into’ Man United’s current starting XI

Former Wales and Liverpool striker Ian Rush feels Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale would easily slot into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United team.

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old has been a transfer target for United for quite some time, with speculation intensifying again now that the summer window is open.

Back in May, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane admitted that Bale is no longer a part of his plans at Santiago Bernabeu and he is expected to leave the club after five years of service.

A return to Tottenham has been mooted alongside a possible switch to United, as the Daily Express reports, but it is not year clear where the mercurial attacker will end up plying his trade next season.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has weighed in on Bale’s future, claiming his fellow countryman “would walk into” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current starting XI at Old Trafford.

The 57-year-old insists that United and Spurs are the only viable destinations for the Madrid outcast, as he told BBC Sport: “Apart from that, where else are you looking at?”

“Looking at Manchester United last season, I think he’d walk into that side now.”

Bale’s time in Spain seems to be drawing to a close, with former Madrid president Roman Calderon telling Sky Sports this week that a loan move might “be the best thing for everyone”.

The ex-Spurs star has won 13 major trophies during his time in the Spanish capital, including four European Cups, but there is a general consensus among fans and experts that he has not quite managed to fulfil his full potential in the famous white shirt.

Injuries have also played their part in Bale’s recent struggles and Rush feels that he has been hard done by at the Bernabeu.

As per BBC Sport, he added: “When a club wants to get rid of you and he wants to stay, it’s very difficult and I feel for him because like I’ve said before, Real Madrid supporters should be applauding him.

“You get to a stage now where different managers have different ways. You just hope that Gareth gets back, hopefully, in the Premier League because everyone wants to see him play.

“He’s still got a few years left in him and it depends which club wants to take him.”