Champions League winners Liverpool have reportedly made an offer to sign one of the standout stars from Europe last season, what a signing this would be…

According to the Express via French media outlet Le10Sport, the Reds have made an offer to Lille to sign Ivorian sensation Nicolas Pepe.

The versatile forward was pivotal to Lille defying the odds and finishing second in Ligue 1 last season, Liverpool could have to enter a transfer battle to capture the 24-year-old’s signature, according to an earlier report from Le10Sport, the French side have received two other proposals for Pepe’s services.

The Express value the star at around £60m, it’s no surprise that the ace is set to command such a big figure this summer after his impressive season.

According to Le10Sport’s report, Jurgen Klopp is a massive admirer of Pepe. At just 24 years of age, Pepe still has lots of room for development and the star could establish himself as one of the best players in his position under Klopp’s guidance.

The versatile attacker would be a wonderful addition to the Reds squad, but fans will be wondering to see how the ace will fit in alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Whilst Pepe is one of the star who is attracting the most attention in this summer’s transfer window, the Liverpool faithful won’t be too keen on losing one of Salah, Mane or Firmino in order to land the ace’s signature.