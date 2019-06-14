Man Utd not interested in swap deal, demand €78m from Euro giants to green light exit

Man Utd are reportedly uninterested in a proposal of a swap deal from Inter as they look to prise Romelu Lukaku away from Old Trafford.

The Belgian forward endured a difficult season with the Red Devils last year, managing to score just 15 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer perhaps preferring a pacy attack with more movement in the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and new signing Daniel James who arrived in a £15m deal from Swansea City this week, as per BBC Sport, it raises question marks over Lukaku’s future.

As noted by Goal Italy though, Man Utd are said to want €78m for the 26-year-old in order to approve an exit, while it’s noted via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport that efforts from Inter to include Ivan Perisic or Mauro Icardi in the deal have been snubbed.

It’s suggested that they would reconsider if Milan Skriniar was put forward as an option, but Inter aren’t interested in losing their centre-half and so it would appear as though it will have to be a straight cash deal for Lukaku or otherwise the touted move will collapse.

Question marks could perhaps be raised over United rejecting a swap deal involving Icardi, as the Argentine talisman could be an ideal replacement for Lukaku in terms of offering a different dynamic up front with his quality in front of goal.

However, given his turbulent season just gone, it’s arguably understandable why clubs would want to avoid him, while Skriniar would be a top signing to address Man Utd’s defensive woes last season which saw them concede 54 goals in 38 league games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

Time will tell whether or not an inability to agree on a player exchange plus cash deal will scupper Lukaku’s exit from Man Utd this summer, or if Inter return with a big-money offer to satisfy their demands and bolster Antonio Conte’s attack ahead of his first season in charge.