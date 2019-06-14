Manchester United dealt blow as transfer target confirms talks with Euro giants over bargain switch

Man United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, after the player himself confirmed that he’s in talks with Juventus over a summer switch.

According to the Mirror, Man United are keen on bringing Rabiot to Old Trafford this summer, who is available on a free after failing to pen a new deal with PSG this year.

And according to Corriere Dello Sport, via the Mirror, Rabiot has confirmed he’s talking to Juve over a summer move, stating that “It’s true, Juventus have looked for me. We are talking to each other.”

This won’t come as good news for United, as it seems like Juve are very keen on bringing in Rabiot, and are even in talks over securing his signature.

Rabiot would be a great signing for either side to make, as the French international would be arriving for nothing due to his contract situation with French giants PSG.

Juve already have a wealth of options to pick from in the centre of the park, thus it seems strange as to why they’re so keen on signing Rabiot.

United, on the other hand, could definitely do with the Frenchman’s presence in their squad to bolster their midfield options ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge as Red Devils manager.

Might be worth keeping an eye on this one, folks…