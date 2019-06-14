Manchester United may have to give in to Crystal Palace’s demands if they are to secure the signing of talented youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace have set a mammoth asking price of £70m for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Eagles rejected a £40m bid for the England youth international from United last weekend, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol earlier revealed that Wan-Bissaka sees a move to Old Trafford as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’:

Crystal Palace value Manchester United target Aaron Wan Bissaka at up to £70m. Wan Bissaka favours move to United. Sees it as once in a lifetime opportunity but Palace don’t need to sell — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 13, 2019

With Palace financially stable and in no desperate need to sell the star, United will have to improve on their initial offer and put the big bucks on the table to convince the south London club to part with their prized asset.

Wan-Bissaka broke into the Palace team at the end of the 2017-18 season and the boyhood Eagles ace managed to win over Roy Hodgson and establish himself as a key first-team player last season.

Wan-Bissaka has developed massively in recent years, the 21-year-old has flourished since transitioning from a winger to a full-back.

United are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, particularly at right-back, the Red Devils used Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot on the right flank last season but both failed to impress fans with their performances.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targeting young English talents as the key to his rebuild at Old Trafford, the signing of Wan-Bissaka would be perfect. United would be wise to invest in the ace this summer as he currently looks as though he’s on the brink of a call up to the England senior team.