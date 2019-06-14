Offer submitted: Premier League outfit eyeing surprise deal for Manchester United star

Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia is the subject of interest from Premier League new boys Sheffield United.

The 33-year-old’s existing deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the month, at which point he will officially leave Manchester after a decade of service.

The veteran right-back racked up over 250 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, winning nine trophies in total – including two Premier League titles.

According to the Daily Mail, Sheffield United are eyeing a surprise deal for Valencia, who will be available on a free transfer this summer.

The Mail reports that the Blades have already submitted an offer for the United star, as they prepare for their first season back in the top flight.

Valencia is currently away on international duty with Ecuador and will not make a final decision on his future until he returns to England, but he may be open to joining another Premier League outfit after a frustrating 2018-19 campaign.

The defender was given the captain’s armband at United last summer, but he quickly fell down the pecking order amid a string of fitness issues, with Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot earning a place in the starting XI ahead of him.

After making just 10 appearances across all competitions, the Red Devils decided against extending his contract by an extra year, but he could prolong his stay in the top flight if he accepts Sheffield’s offer.

Chris Wilder’s side finished second in the Championship last season and they will need a number of new players in order to stand a chance of avoiding relegation, which is why Valencia’s experience could be vital.

The Ecuadorian is still a strong, quick and versatile player with plenty to offer as he approaches the twilight years of his career, but the Mail states he has also been touted for a switch to the MLS, with speculation set to intensify in the coming weeks.