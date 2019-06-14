Personal terms agreed: Manchester United midfielder close to Serie A transfer

Manchester United midfielder Fred has emerged as a transfer target for AS Roma, who are already on the verge of negotiating a summer deal.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer for a fee of £52 million – as per Metro Sport – but failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford during his debut season.

The 26-year-old only managed to contribute one goal and a single assist in 17 Premier League appearances, failing to earn a regular spot in Jose Mourinho’s team before also being sidelined when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inherited the hot seat.

According to Italian publication Il Romanista via Metro Sport, the Man United flop has now agreed on personal terms with Roma over a summer transfer, after being targeted by the club’s new boss Paulo Fonseca.

The Serie A outfit want to bring Fred to Stadio Olimpico on a two-year loan deal, but senior officials at Old Trafford may prefer to cash in on a player who still has four years left on his existing contract.

Any funds raised by the Brazil international’s departure could help finance moves for new recruits, with Solskjaer currently in the middle of a rebuild at the Theatre of Dreams.

Fonseca worked with Fred at Shakhtar, winning two Ukrainian league titles and one Ukrainian Cup together, which is why he is keen for a reunion in Italy.

The diminutive midfielder has shown glimpses of his talent at United, but consistency has eluded him amid a visible struggle to keep up with the physical demands of the Premier League.

If the Red Devils manage to sign several new players while the market is open, Fred could fall even further down the pecking order and he might want to avoid such a scenario by accepting a new challenge aboard.