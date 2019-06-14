Real Madrid snap up talented teenage starlet as Barcelona turn down move for key reason

Real Madrid have reportedly wrapped up a deal to sign Takefusa Kubo, with Barcelona snubbing the chance to re-sign the teenager.

The 18-year-old was part of the Barcelona youth set-up between 2011 and 2015 before he returned to Japan to join FC Tokyo.

Capped for the senior Japan side, the youngster seemingly is still highly rated and has a big future ahead of him, especially now given Mundo Deportivo note that Real Madrid have signed him.

As per the report, Kubo had intended to return to Barca, but with an inability to reach an agreement on personal terms due to his wage demands, the Japanese ace has instead decided to accept Real Madrid’s offer.

Time will tell if he can step up and deliver to prove his worth to the Spanish giants in the years to come, as there will undoubtedly be fierce competition for places at senior level with Zinedine Zidane overseeing a squad overhaul this summer.

Nevertheless, Madrid evidently have seen enough to believe that they can help develop his talent and improve him as a player, but he will do so at youth level initially as he tries to catch Zidane’s eye next season and earn some playing time at senior level to prove that he can make a key contribution when given an opportunity.