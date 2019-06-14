Revealed: the exact date at which Maurizio Sarri decided to QUIT as Chelsea manager

The date at which Maurizio Sarri decided to quit at manager of Chelsea has been revealed, and it may come as a shock to some.

Sarri looks set to swap London for Turin this summer, with a return to Italy with Juventus looking set to go ahead in the coming days and weeks.

Gianluca Di Marzio have stated that Chelsea and Juve have reached an agreement for Sarri to go back to Italy, thus it looks like the Italian is heading back to his homeland this summer.

Sarri decision to leave Chelsea doesn’t really come as a surprise considering how he’s been treated by their fans over the course of the season.

On a number of occasions, Chelsea fans were found expressing their hate towards Sarri’s style of play via chants, with fans even chanting ‘Sarri out’ during matches as well.

And following this, it’s been revealed by the Sun that Sarri decided his time at Chelsea was up after the Blues beat Cardiff City 2-1 in the Premier League in March.

According to the Sun, the chants sang during the game towards Sarri ended up being the final straw for the Italian, who reportedly decided that enough was enough following the match.

This may come as a surprise to some, as we’re some a few fans would’ve thought that Sarri would’ve decided to leave after his side’s Europa League final win against Arsenal in order to end his time at Stamford Bridge on a high.

However, it seems like Sarri had already made his mind up by then according to this report…