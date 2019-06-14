Solskjaer confident of completing £25m deal for second summer signing at Man United

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues a summer rebuild.

According to BBC Sport, Welsh winger Daniel James completed a £15 million pound switch from Swansea to Old Trafford on Wednesday, becoming Solskjaer’s first signing as Red Devils boss.

The Norwegian is expected to make a number of changes to his squad while the market is open, after a disappointing sixth place Premier League finish last season.

United are targeting young, homegrown talent in the market as opposed to marquee names, with an emphasis on building a strong core in order to restore the team’s identity on the pitch.

The Daily Mirror reports that Solskjaer is confident of completing a £25 million deal for Newcastle ace Longstaff, who has been tipped for a bright future after breaking into the first team at St James’ Park.

The 21-year-old is set to become United’s second summer signing, despite the fact he pledged his future to the Magpies in an interview earlier this month.

Newcastle are in the middle of sorting out a proposed takeover and there has been plenty of speculation over the future of club boss Rafa Benitez, with the Red Devils set to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding the club at the moment.

Longstaff started 11 matches across all competitions last season, but his campaign was cut short after he suffered a ligament injury against West Ham in March.

Solskjaer was impressed by how the Englishman had acquitted himself though and he is now hopeful of luring the midfielder to the Theatre of Dreams in the coming days.

It is unlikely that Longstaff will be a regular at United to start with, but he could get plenty of opportunities to shine during a transitional period for the club.

The Magpies playmaker is an all-action midfielder with plenty of energy and he will surely be a valuable addition to Solskjaer’s ranks, with the opportunity to join one of the world’s biggest clubs now laid out right in front of him.