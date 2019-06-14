Spurs preparing £66M transfer raid for Real Madrid star as club continue look-out for Eriksen replacement

Spurs are said to be prepping £66M (€75M) transfer bid for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, with the club still on the lookout for a replacement for Christian Eriksen.

Isco struggled to maintain a first team place with Real this year, with the Spaniard failing to find any kind of form under all of Zinedine Zidane, Santiago Solari and Julen Lopetegui.

And it seems like the midfielder is about to handed a chance to leave the Spanish giants this summer, as Don Balon are reporting that Spurs are planning a huge £66M swoop for the player.

The report also notes that the north London side are on the lookout for a replacement for Eriksen, thus it’s makes sense to hear that they’re serious about signing Isco.

Spurs haven’t made a signing since the summer of 2017, and the club are definitely going to need to end this drought if they are to build on their campaign this season.

If Eriksen does end up leaving Spurs this summer, and they end up signing Isco, the club would have a perfect, like-for-like replacement for the Danish international.

Isco’s fantastic dribbling ability and key eye for a pass would make it seem like Eriksen’s never left should the Spaniard end up in north London come the end of the summer window.