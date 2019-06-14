Jodie Taylor has scored a crucial goal for England Women against Argentina this evening, the forward finished off a lovely team move from Phil Neville’s side.

Midfielder Jill Scott charged forward with the ball from England’s half, Scott laid the ball off to playmaker Fran Kirby who played the ball into the path of Arsenal Women’s star Beth Mead, the 24-year-old teed up forward Jodie Taylor with an inch-perfect low cross and Taylor slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Taylor’s crucial goal for the Lionesses below:

England will move to the top of their group if they can hold on to their lead against Argentina tonight, the Lionesses have a great chance of winning the World Cup this summer.