Some Chelsea fans have reacted angrily to news that one of the Blues’ current stars will be handed a contract extension, the ace is expected to sign a new two-year deal.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are set to hand Willian a two-year contract extension, this could prove to be a shrewd move from the Blues hierarchy as the ace would have been able to leave the Stamford Bridge outfit on a free next summer.

If the rumours are true and Chelsea are set to extend the Brazilian’s contract, fans could be surprised to see that the club have moved on from their previous policy, which only saw then hand out one-year extensions to stars over the age of 30.

Defender David Luiz signed a new two-year deal with the Blues last month, according to BBC Sport. Chelsea’s new approach to contract renewals will be a welcome surprise to their older stars.

The two-window transfer ban that Chelsea are facing could have also influenced the Blues’ decision to extend Willian’s contract, next season will be difficult enough and tying down some of their current stars is a smart move from the club’s hierarchy.

The last thing the Blues need next season is question marks over their players’ future potentially impacting performances on the pitch.

With Chelsea securing the future of several members of their squad in recent weeks, the club’s attention will now turn to who should manage this team next season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea and Juventus have reached an agreement in regards to Maurizio Sarri, the Italian is expected to return to Italy after just one-year with the Blues to manage the ‘Old Lady’.

Sarri’s potential exit has opened the door for club legend Frank Lampard to return to Stamford Bridge as manager, according to Goal, Chelsea are set to hold talks with the retired England international and discuss a dream return to the west London club.

Check out some reaction to news that the ace will be handed a new deal:

Considering the fact that we can sign players next year, why the fuck is Willian getting a 2 year deal? What's wrong with us? — Alpha Nerd (@__tunde) June 14, 2019

Beyond a joke that it took banners to award Lampard a new contract yet Willian gets one one breaking policy. ???? Only makes sense if we want to move him on for a maximised fee. https://t.co/2OvCFzYZS5 — CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) June 14, 2019

When you can’t sign anyone new even the mediocre players get extensions. — A.Hilt (@ahilt20) June 14, 2019

Willian getting a new contract….what does he have on the board? Seriously. #CFC — Lump Of CFC (@LumpOfCFC) June 14, 2019

We need to riot — CB? (@claybokanga) June 14, 2019

You want our club to fail @ChelseaFC — . (@Depressionszn_) June 14, 2019

Nooooooooo — sthomas (@ShawnRitchie26) June 14, 2019

This doesn’t bode well — ????? ?? ??????? (@DeMeshari) June 14, 2019

I’ve always said sell him? Make some money back keep Pedro, but if Lampard comes in he might get the best out of him as Willian should respect him — sam (@Samchelsea0707) June 14, 2019

If this is a joke stop it.?? — Olaami™?©? (@Olaami3) June 14, 2019

Chelsea will have their work cut out for them next season, the Blues will be expected to finish in a Champions League spot – but will have to do so without being able to sign players this summer or in January’s transfer window.

Whoever is in charge of the west London club next season will have to make the most out of the players that are currently at the club, whether fans like it or not – Willian will be an important member of the squad next season.