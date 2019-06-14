Superstar Luis Suarez has opened up about Barcelona’s Champions League defeat to Liverpool, the former Red revealed that the defeat was one of the ‘worst moments of his life’.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez wanted to ‘disappear from the world’ after his side’s shock collapse against Liverpool in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

Suarez scored against his former club in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over the Reds in the first-leg of the tie, the Camp Nou outfit’s impressive performance led many fans and pundits to write off Liverpool’s chances of reaching the Champions League final.

The Reds sent shockwaves through the football world by smashing Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, and just like that – Barcelona’s hopes of lifting the trophy were shattered.

Here’s what Suarez had to say on Barcelona’s shock defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side:

“The days after back in Barcelona were the worst moments of my life and career along with the 2014 World Cup, I wanted to disappear from the world,”

“I didn’t want to take my children to school, everyone could see I was in a very bad way, I had days I didn’t want to do anything, they were very difficult moments.”

The Uruguayan didn’t believe that the Reds could pull off a comeback after Barcelona’s 3-0 victory in the first-leg of the tie:

“I didn’t see it because we are Barcelona and we thought we’d have two or three chances to score, but we became nervous, we gave stupid passes away, we didn’t show the right attitude.

“When the first goal came we didn’t know how to react, we knew we had really messed up. After the game in the dressing room no-one could say anything, there was sadness, bitterness and disappointment because we knew we’d given an awful image.”

Suarez is currently away with Uruguay as they prepare for this summer’s Copa America, the forward will be raring to make things right next season by trying to inspire a Champions League victory for Barcelona.

Ernesto Valverde’s side were considered to be favourites to lift the Champions League last season and their collapse against Liverpool shocked fans.

Suarez will have to be firing at all cylinders in Europe next season alongside teammate Lionel Messi if the side are to win back their fans.