Manchester United could miss out on the signing of one of Europe’s biggest talents this summer, it’s understood that the ace prefers a move to United’s Premier League rivals.

According to i News, Real Betis star Giovanni Lo Celso prefers a move to Tottenham over a potential switch to Manchester United, it’s understood that the 23-year-old is keen to work under compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Seville-based outlet Estadio Deportivo, a delegation of Betis officials visited England earlier this week and during the trip United moved into pole position to land the playmaker’s signature.

Champions League finalists Tottenham have already had a bid rejected for Lo Celso’s services, as per the Mirror, Betis knocked back a £53m offer from the north London club.

According to Sky Sports Betis value Lo Celso at around £70m, the talented midfielder scored 16 goals and laid on five assists to his teammates in 45 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga outfit last season.

Despite United emerging as contenders to sign the star earlier this week, it looks as though the star is much more keen on a move to Tottenham, according to i News, Lo Celso has already spoken informally to Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

As well as this Lo Celso has been convinced to join Tottenham by Real Betis fitness coach Marcos Alvarez, Alvarez previously worked with Spurs under Juande Ramos from 2007 to 2008.

Lo Celso would also have the chance to reunite with former Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lucas Moura and Serge Aurier at Tottenham.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham will have chance to keep a close eye on the star this summer, Lo Celso is part of Argentina’s squad for this summer’s Copa America. Lo Celso has the chance to become a massive worldwide star if he can produce some eye-catching performances at this summer’s competition.

Lo Celso will certainly have a difficult choice on his hands this summer, he could potentially join United and be a major part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rebuild at Old Trafford or he could join his fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino in north London.