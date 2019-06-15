Arsenal are reportedly ‘desperate’ to increase their summer transfer window budget and will look to offload Mesut Ozil to give them a financial boost.

The 30-year-old experienced a difficult season last year, as not only was he limited to 35 appearances across all competitions as he struggled to hold down a starting berth at times, but he contributed just six goals and three assists.

For a player of his quality, that simply isn’t good enough and Arsenal will feel as though they certainly need more from him if they are to break back into the top four in the Premier League moving forward.

However, according to The Sun, their preference may well be to sell Ozil, as it’s claimed that they’re desperate to increase the touted £45m transfer budget currently in place for the summer by axing him to bring in a possible £30m fee, and also getting his £350k-a-week salary off the wage bill will make a huge difference too.

That in turn would perhaps give Arsenal more financial flexibility when offering contracts to targets, although naturally for that kind of money and with not enough in return over the past 12 months, it will surely be a difficult task to reach a deal with any interested party as few will be able, or willing, to match those figures.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if the Gunners are forced to keep Ozil on and hope that he can deliver next season. If that’s the case though, they will continue to be severely limited in the transfer market with a small budget, which isn’t ideal given that Unai Emery failed to take them back to the Champions League last season and quality reinforcements are needed to continue to bridge the gap.