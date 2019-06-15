Bad news for Arsenal as Euro giants want as much as €90M for Gunners transfer target according to journalist

Arsenal have been hit with a bit of a blow regarding their pursuit of Brazil and Ajax star David Neres, after it was reported that the Dutch giants want as much as €90M for the player.

Neres was brilliant for Ajax this season, with the winger managing to bag a total of 12 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, as he helped his side win the domestic double and reach the semi finals of the Champions League.

And this form has seen a number of clubs take an interest in him, with one of these being Unai Emery’s Arsenal according to the Independent.

However, it seems like the north London side are going to have to fork out a pretty large sum if they are to pry Neres away from Ajax this summer.

According to De Telegraaf journalist Marcel van der Kraan, who was speaking on Sky Sports’ ‘Transfer Talk’ podcast, Ajax have “previously rejected a bid of €50M and now hopes for a transfer fee of €80m to €90M”.

This won’t come as good news for Arsenal, as it seems like they’re going to have to fork out a huge sum if they want to sign Neres, especially if van der Kraan’s words are anything to go off.

Arsenal could definitely do with signing a player like Neres this summer, especially considering the options they currently have to choose from out wide.

However, given the fact that Ajax seem to be after as much as €90m for the Brazilian, it may be wise for the Gunners to leave the winger alone and turn their attentions elsewhere.