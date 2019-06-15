Barcelona eye signing of Bundesliga star to bolster defence

Barcelona have identified this European Championship winner as a perfect option to bolster their defence ahead of next season, the ace is a Bundesliga star.

Catalan giants Barcelona have identified Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro as a suitable option to provide competition to superstar Jordi Alba, the Camp Nou outfit are confident that they can secure the ace’s signature for nothing more than €25m.

News of Barcelona’s interest was revealed by Sports journalist Albert Roge, the Portuguese star is on the cover of tomorrow’s issue of the newspaper:

???? El Barça contacta con el Borussia Dortmund para fichar a Guerreiro. Al lateral izquierdo le queda un año de contrato, costaría máximo 25M y llegaría para competir con Jordi Alba. Operación más factible que la de Junior (Betis) #fcblive pic.twitter.com/F5gtY6wVcL — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) June 14, 2019

Guerreiro would be the perfect backup for Jordi Alba because of his attacking mindset, the 25-year-old provided six assists for Dortmund last season, the ace would be a great addition to the squad because of his versatility.

Guerreiro can play anywhere on the left flank, the ace has actually demonstrated that he’s more of a threat when he’s utilised in a left-wing role for Dortmund.

Dortmund could be open to cashing in on the star as his contract is set to expire next summer, it’s understood that Barcelona see Guerreiro as a better option than Real Betis’ Junior Firpo.

Guerreiro could prove to be a major coup for Barcelona, the star is a key player for Portugal and has just helped his country lift the Nations League trophy, he would perfectly into the Catalan club’s style of play and his consistency shows that he’d be reliable for Ernesto Valverde whenever he’s called upon.