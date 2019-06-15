Chelsea transfer news: Blues handed big boost in pursuit of £89M-rated superstar

Chelsea have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Barcelona and Brazil star Philippe Coutinho, after it was stated that the player prefers a move to Stamford Bridge over one to PSG.

Coutinho struggled dearly for Barcelona this season, with the Brazilian looking like a shadow of his former self for the Spanish giants.

The Brazilian international only managed to bag a combined seven goals and assists in La Liga this term, just one more than teammate and defender Gerard Pique.

It’s clear to see that Coutinho hasn’t been his usual self this season, something that has sparked talks of a move away from the Nou Camp for the player.

As per the Daily Star, Chelsea are eyeing up Coutinho as a replacement for Eden Hazard, whilst PSG and Man United are also keen.

However it seems like the Blues have the edge over their rivals in the race for Coutinho as per the Daily Star, with Duncan Castles stating on the ‘Transfer Window Podcast’ that “The briefing I had last week was that Coutinho’s preference would be to go to Chelsea rather than Paris St-Germain”

This news will come as a big boost for Chelsea, who now surely have the upper hand over PSG in the race for Coutinho’s signature.

Coutinho is reportedly valued at around £89M (€100M) by Barca according to Sport, a price Chelsea will surely be able to afford given how much they’ve just sold Hazard for.

However, all this will mean nothing if the Blues don’t manage to get something done about their impending transfer ban.

Blues fans can still dream though, can’t they?