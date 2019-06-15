Ex-Premier League star claims he would be “STUNNED” if Leicester seal transfer of £10M Celtic ace

Ex-Premier League star Chris Sutton has claimed that he will be “stunned” if Leicester City manage to bring in Celtic star Callum McGregor this summer.

According to the Daily Record, Sutton has been speaking about McGregor, stating that “There’s been talk about Brendan Rodgers taking McGregor to Leicester City but I would be stunned if that happened.”

The Boot Room have noted that, via The Scotsman, that Leicester are keen on signing the Celtic star, with the Scottish giants valuing the player at around £10M.

Leicester already have a wealth of options to choose from in the centre of the park, thus it seems strange for the Foxes to be in the hunt for another midfielder.

Brendan Rodgers already has players like James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Wilfried Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Nampalys Mendy and Daniel Amartey to choose from.

Thus, if McGregor were to seal a move to the King Power Stadium this summer, we doubt he’d be able to secure a first team spot for quite some time.

However, if the Foxes are keen on building upon their impressive season this year, it may be wise to fork out for McGregor to ensure they have enough back-up in midfield.