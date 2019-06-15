Exit fears grow for Arsenal over €40m-rated ace, girlfriend keen to leave England

Arsenal could reportedly face a real battle to keep Lucas Torreira at the club this summer amid interest from AC Milan in the tenacious midfielder.

The Uruguayan international only joined the Gunners from Sampdoria last summer, and quickly established himself as a key figure for Unai Emery.

The 23-year-old made 50 appearances last season, scoring twice and adding five assists to his contribution in addition to the tireless defensive work in midfield.

In turn, Emery will be desperate to avoid losing him, but reports in Italy continue to suggest that an exit is a real threat in the coming weeks.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Milan are eager to take Torreira back to Serie A, while the man himself has conceded earlier this week that he preferred living in Italy.

Now it’s claimed that his girlfriend is pushing for an exit from England as they seemingly haven’t settled in north London, although it’s noted that it will likely take a bid of around €40m from the Rossoneri to prise him away from the Emirates.

A move to San Siro will potentially reunite Torreira with former Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo too as he is heavily tipped to succeed Gennaro Gattuso at Milan, as noted in the report above, and so it will be a concerning time for Arsenal fans who hope to see their midfielder back in the squad next season.

From Milan’s perspective, with Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci set to leave on free transfers when their respective contracts expire at the end of the month, coupled with Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan deal coming to an end, the midfield is a major concern for them and they will need to bring in multiple replacements.