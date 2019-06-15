Huddersfield Town star WILL be back at pre-season training despite EXIT talk

Huddersfield Town are expected to welcome back Ramadan Sobhi for pre-season training despite talk of an exit this summer.

The 22-year-old arrived from Stoke City last summer, but made just four Premier League appearances before joining Al Ahly on loan for the second half of the campaign.

He had been tipped to remain with the Egyptian side, but his agent, Nader Shawky, has now revealed that he will be back in England next month to begin preparations with the Terriers ahead of the new campaign.

“Al Ahly have started the negotiations to sign Ramadan Sobhi two days ago. They spoke with me, but Huddersfield Town want the player to return to England on July 2,” he is quoted as saying by the Examiner Live.

“Sobhi’s contract at Al Ahly runs out on July 2 and Huddersfield Town insist on having him back.

“The player wants to stay at Al Ahly for one more season as he wants to win the CAF Champions League with them, but it’s very difficult from him to remain in Egypt due to the financial situation.”

Time will tell if he has a big role to play or not next season, with Jan Siewert hoping to take his side back up to the Premier League immediately after suffering the disappointing of relegation last year.