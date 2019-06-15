HUGE boost for Leeds Utd as influential figure will snub Spain interest to stay

Leeds United have received good news as it’s reported that coach Carlos Corberan will remain at Elland Road despite interest from Spain.

Marcelo Bielsa saw his side’s bid for promotion back to the Premier League collapse last season, as they suffered defeat to Derby County in the Championship playoffs semi-finals.

SEE MORE: Leeds Utd eyeing loan swoop for Liverpool ace as Bielsa wants reinforcements

In turn, the club will have been desperate to keep the current coaching staff and playing squad together to regroup over the summer and go again next season in their bid to end their top-flight hiatus.

They’ve received more positive news as the Daily Star report that Corberan will snub interest from Spain and remain part of the backroom staff at Elland Road, while he has done fine work with the U23s side to ensure that he has emerged as a key figure at the club.

Bielsa will likely be delighted with the news too as he looks to mastermind a better outcome for Leeds next time round, with the focus on bringing in reinforcements where possible to strengthen the squad and club as a whole rather than spending time trying to replace outgoing individuals.