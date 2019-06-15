Liverpool could HIJACK move for £50m-rated forward to bolster Klopp’s attack

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as they could have a chance of beating Bayern Munich to the signing of Timo Werner.

The 23-year-old had another fine season last year, scoring 19 goals and providing 10 assists in 37 appearances for RB Leipzig.

SEE MORE: Video: Brilliant Roberto Firmino assist helps Coutinho bag second in 3-0 Brazil win

However, speculation has heavily tipped him to move on this summer, but The Mirror now suggest that Liverpool could be given a chance to move ahead of Bayern in the race for his signature.

It’s suggested that the Bundesliga champions are switching their focus to Leroy Sane, although if Liverpool are keen to swoop, it will cost them a hefty fee as it’s claimed Werner is valued at around £50m.

On the basis of what we saw last season, the Merseyside giants don’t need to splash out too much on reinforcements this summer as Jurgen Klopp has a squad full of quality and depth.

Nevertheless, with Daniel Sturridge moving on as his contract is set to expire at the end of the month, the Reds could consider bolstering their attack to ensure that they have plenty of competition to compete on multiple fronts.

Klopp of course has his preferred trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, while Divock Origi proved his worth as a depth option with key goals last season.

However, Werner could add more firepower to a side looking to topple Manchester City in the Premier League next season, while also trying to compete in the domestic cup competitions and defend their European crown.

With that in mind, it may well be a sensible move, but time will tell if they are willing to splash out.